Adam Kinzinger Names Rudy Giuliani's 'Superpower' In Scathing Takedown

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said “shamelessness” is Rudy Giuliani’s “superpower,” after the former Donald Trump attorney flip-flopped on testifying at his defamation trial in Washington.
Giuliani on Thursday declined to take the stand, even though he told reporters earlier this week that he would “definitively” clear his name by testifying.
He had also insisted that the false claims he made about the two Georgia election workers who are suing him were “true,” despite conceding in July that they were not.
That’s just another classic Trump-world play, Kinzinger explained to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday.
“This is what frankly, Donald Trump does, and this is what others in the Trump camp do, which is, they say they have evidence,” Kinzinger said, referencing the tactic routinely used by the former president to promote conspiracy theories without following through.
“How many times have we been told to stay tuned?” he asked.
“What happens is the people ... hear that, they believe that Rudy now has evidence and then they don’t see the followup about him not testifying and him not saying anything,” he added.
“I think it goes to show, obviously, he’s a pathological liar or he’s insane, and I’m not quite sure he’s insane.”
Giuliani was already found liable in August for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.
The mother and daughter are seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages after Giuliani repeatedly lied about them after the 2020 election, suggesting they were helping to rig the vote against Trump.
Jurors will now decide what damages to award the two Georgia election workers.