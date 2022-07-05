No good deed goes unpunished, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is learning that the hard way.

The Republican congressman is serving on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and is getting all sorts of abuse from insurrection supporters ― including threats to his family.

On Tuesday, Kinzinger posted a sample of the messages his office has received from people who are angry that he’s not buying into former President Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud lies.

“Threats of violence over politics [have] increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows,” Kinzinger tweeted. “My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office.”

The video appears below and features very graphic and disturbing statements.

Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows. My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office.



WARNING: this video contains foul & graphic language. pic.twitter.com/yQJvvAHBVV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 5, 2022

One caller left a message telling the congressman: “We know who your family is, and we’re going to get you, get you, little cocksucker, you cocksucking little bastard, gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids.”

Another message came from a person who hoped for Kinzinger’s quick demise.

“I guess I can’t say a whole lot more other than I hope you naturally die as quickly as fucking possible, you fucking piece of shit.”

Then there’s the caller who calls Kinzinger a “backstabbing son of a bitch” and promises that he will “get stomped down in no time.”

Many Twitter users were disturbed by the messages Kinzinger shared.

So much for being pro-life. Rooting for people to die is NOT pro-life. #January6thCommitteeHearings #Jan6thCommitteeHearings https://t.co/AnQG8m0btd — Christopher Reeves (@tmservo433) July 5, 2022

Who else wants to call @RepKinzinger's office and thank the poor interns who deal with this for their public service? https://t.co/fnS4B9Ua8Z — David Solimini (@CommsDirector) July 5, 2022

The male MAGAs seem to really enjoy talking about “cock sucking.” https://t.co/7hzbLYMFL5 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 5, 2022

#America - where Freedom of Speech translates to Freedom to be a Huge @$$hole. Sickening. https://t.co/uqgyq2t8Xm — Stephen Robert Morse (@morsels) July 5, 2022

And we wonder about gun violence. These people sit around digesting hatred for something they don't even understand. Truth means nothing. Most don't have the cajones to follow through. But it only takes one. One with a gun. https://t.co/QIlg1GcZq4 — Ellen Hopkins (@EllenHopkinsLit) July 5, 2022