No good deed goes unpunished, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is learning that the hard way.
The Republican congressman is serving on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and is getting all sorts of abuse from insurrection supporters ― including threats to his family.
On Tuesday, Kinzinger posted a sample of the messages his office has received from people who are angry that he’s not buying into former President Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud lies.
“Threats of violence over politics [have] increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows,” Kinzinger tweeted. “My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office.”
The video appears below and features very graphic and disturbing statements.
One caller left a message telling the congressman: “We know who your family is, and we’re going to get you, get you, little cocksucker, you cocksucking little bastard, gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids.”
Another message came from a person who hoped for Kinzinger’s quick demise.
“I guess I can’t say a whole lot more other than I hope you naturally die as quickly as fucking possible, you fucking piece of shit.”
Then there’s the caller who calls Kinzinger a “backstabbing son of a bitch” and promises that he will “get stomped down in no time.”
Many Twitter users were disturbed by the messages Kinzinger shared.