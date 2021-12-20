Adam Kinzinger Says Jan. 6 Committee Is Probing Whether Trump Committed A Crime

“Mr. Meadows’s testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes?” she said.

Her words mirrored language in a federal felony statute, which holds that “whoever corruptly ... obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so, shall be ... imprisoned not more than 20 years.”

The House voted last week to recommend criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, who refused to comply with a congressional subpoena. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and subpoenaed dozens of people as it seeks to create a comprehensive image of the planning and execution of the Capitol attack.