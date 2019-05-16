Adam Lambert Gets His Groove Back With 1970s-Inspired 'New Eyes'

After an eye-popping performance at the Oscars alongside members of Queen in February, Adam Lambert is kicking off a new era.

The “American Idol” veteran unveiled a brand new song, “New Eyes,” Wednesday. The song’s pleasantly retro, 1970s rock vibe is accentuated by its accompanying music video, showing Lambert rocking a number of groovy outfits and a shaggier hairstyle.

“New Eyes” is the second taste of Lambert’s forthcoming album. The followup to 2015’s “The Original High” will be titled “Velvet,” and is slated for release later this year.

In the days leading up to his Academy Awards performance, the singer-songwriter released a lyric video for “Feel Something,” a ballad he said was inspired by his recent experiences with depression.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Lambert called “New Eyes” a “love letter to innocence and to finding new passions.”

“I wanted my first single to reflect my current state of mind,” he said, “and to bring listeners into a romantic, earthy vibe.”

From the sounds of it, Lambert has a lot to celebrate these days. In March, he confirmed on social media that he was happily in a new relationship with model Javi Costa Polo.

He’ll perform Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the season finale of “American Idol” this Sunday, followed by a June 28 appearance on the “Good Morning America” concert series.

He kicks off a new tour with Queen in Vancouver on July 10.