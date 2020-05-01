Adam Lambert And Queen Reimagine A Classic To Honor 'Champions' Of COVID-19 Fight

With no live performances on the horizon, Adam Lambert and Queen treated fans to a virtual jam session for a great cause this week.

The “American Idol” veteran continued his 11-year collaboration with the legendary rock band by releasing “You Are the Champions” Thursday. A reimagined version of the 1977 smash “We Are the Champions,” the track is an homage to nurses, doctors and other medical professionals on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

The accompanying music video, which features Queen’s guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, intercuts performance footage with poignant shots of communities affected by the coronavirus. Proceeds from the song will go to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society,” Taylor told HuffPost in a statement over email. “Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than 100% effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions.”

Watch Adam Lambert sing “You Are The Champions” with Queen:

“It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance,” Lambert added.

Written by Freddie Mercury, “We Are the Champions” was featured on Queen’s 1977 album, “News of the World,” and remains one of the band’s most beloved hits. The song was a highlight of Queen’s 1985 Live Aid performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, often cited as one of the greatest rock concerts of all time.

In the years since Mercury’s 1991 death, the track’s message of self-empowerment has continued to resonate with fans, who have helped make it an anthem at sports games and LGBTQ Pride celebrations.

Queen and Lambert had initially been slated to kick off their 2020 Rhapsody Tour on May 24 in Italy. All 27 dates of the tour have been postponed until next year due to the pandemic.

As a solo artist, Lambert received glowing reviews for his fourth album, “Velvet,” which dropped in March. Last month, he performed in Global Citizen’s livestreamed “One World: Together at Home” concert, which raised $127 million for coronavirus relief.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus