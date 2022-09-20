Adam Levine Breaks Silence On Influencer's Cheating Accusation: 'I Crossed The Line'

Adam Levine arrives at the Baby2Baby Gala. via Associated Press

Adam Levine is admitting to “poor judgment” but not a full-fledged affair after an Instagram influencer claimed she carried on an extramarital relationship with the Maroon 5 frontman for months.

The singer addressed the accusations made by Sumner Stroh, who publicly aired the former “Voice” coach’s alleged dirty laundry in a viral TikTok video that’s now racked up over 15 million views.

Advertisement

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said in a statement shared on his Instagram account Tuesday. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Adam Levine Instagram

Since 2014, Levine has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two young daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. The couple are currently expecting their third child, whom Stroh claimed the singer intended to name after her.

Advertisement

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” Levine continued. “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

In her video, Stroh said she felt “completely manipulated” and “exploited” by their alleged relationship at the time, given Levine’s level of fame and power within the industry.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together. Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive,” she said.

To legitimize her claims, Stroh showed alleged screenshots of flirty messages Levine sent over Instagram, with one reading: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Advertisement

“Embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” she captioned her video.

Stroh insisted that she “never wanted to come forward” about the alleged affair, but chose to post the TikTok after a friend threatened to take the story public.

In a subsequent video shared later on Monday, the influencer claimed she entertained Levine’s alleged advances because she was under the impression his marriage with Prinsloo was over.

“I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press,” she said, before apologizing directly to the Victoria’s Secret model. “I fully realize I’m not a victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children and for that I’m so so sorry.”