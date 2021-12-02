Entertainment

Adam Levine Says The New Face Tattoo He Debuted Is Fake: 'Too Vain' For That

The Maroon 5 singer assured his followers — and his mom — that the ink wasn't permanent.
It turns out that Adam Levine’s new tattoo was one big rose ― er, ruse.

The Maroon 5 singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to assure his followers that the rose tattoo he debuted on the red carpet Tuesday for his new tequila line, Calirosa, was indeed fake.

“This message is for my mother: I do not have a tattoo on my face,” Levine said, pointing to the spot on his face where the rose used to be. “Those who know me know I’m too vain.

“I’m too fucking vain to get a tattoo on my face,” Levine quipped, mimicking an Italian accent. “I’ll tattoo the rest of this but no ― the face has got to stay the same.”

Though the ink was fake, the publicity it generated for Levine and his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo’s new tequila line was indeed real.

And it wouldn’t be too out of the box to consider the singer got a facial tattoo, as he debuted a large butterfly tattoo in the center of his neck in October.

“Wise man once said…‘when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat...’” Levine captioned the Instagram photo of the tattoo, tagging the tattoo artist.

Co-founder Adam Levine hosts Calirosa Tequila’s launch party at Ysabel in Los Angeles on Nov. 18 in West Hollywood, California.
In addition to sharing two children and a tequila line, Levine and Prinsloo each have a matching tattoo that reads “you’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool.”

The supermodel told ET back in 2016 that the two got the ink together just after they got married.

