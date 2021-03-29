Adam Levine: Here’s Why I Won’t Perform At Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Wedding

There is no doubt about how Adam Levine feels about friends and family discounts.

Last week, the Maroon 5 singer made an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” and was asked whether he would perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s upcoming wedding.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the Grammy Awards in January 2020.

Levine is friends with the couple and has worked with them for years on the singing reality competition “The Voice.” But considering that Shelton has publicly — albeit jokingly — expressed more than once that he feels Levine “owes” him a wedding performance, the “She Will Be Loved” crooner had a wisecrack response to the question.

“They can’t afford me,” Levine said with a laugh.

Playful quips aside, the 42-year-old musician said he “would love” and “be honored” to play at the pair’s wedding, but says he hasn’t received a genuine request from the couple … yet.

“They won’t ask me, though,” Levine told the radio show. “They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody.”

In December, Shelton, 44, said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that Levine was on his shortlist to play on his big day.

“I’ve kind of decided that I’ve been doing this a long time now and I’ve got a lot of favors out there,” Shelton told Meyers at the time. “He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding.”

Levine told “The Morning Mash Up” that he had stumbled upon Shelton’s comments to Meyers one night while watching TV, and had a sassy gut-reaction to it.

“They’re talking about marriage and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna get Adam Levine to come play, he doesn’t know it yet,’ and I’m like sitting in bed eating popcorn and I’m like, ‘Man, fuck you, I’m not gonna play at your wedding,’” Levine cracked.