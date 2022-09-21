2 Women Accuse Adam Levine Of Sexting After Influencer Cheating Allegation

Adam Levine performs during the Maroon 5 Performance at Hayarkon Park on May 09, 2022 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Shlomi Pinto via Getty Images

Two women are accusing Adam Levine of sending them flirtatious messages on Instagram as the Maroon 5 frontman continues to deny he had an extramarital affair with a social media influencer.

Influencer Alyson Rosef and a comedian known as Maryka shared screenshots of what they said were exchanges with Levine after another influencer, Sumner Stroh, claimed Monday in a now-viral TikTok video that she had an affair with the superstar musician, who is expecting his third child with Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

Reps for Levine didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for comment.

Rosef said she came forward out of pity for Prinsloo, who has been married to Levine since 2014, according to PageSix.

“I shouldn’t be talking to you you know right?” Levine wrote her, according to Rosef’s post.

“A lot of my friends knew, and they were shocked,” Rosef said in her video, Page Six reported. “I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him … I just think they should post it ’cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this.”

Rosef posted a second TikTok clip with what she said were screenshots of another chat, with Levine saying Rosef had him hooked, using a fishing pole emoji. When Rosef said she only listened to metal music, he purportedly replied: “Said no hot chicks ever other than you.”

Both TikTok videos have since been deleted. Rosef didn’t reply to HuffPost’s inquiry.

A second woman, Maryka, shared what she said was an Instagram exchange in which Levine said, “I’m now obsessed with you” and urged her to “distract yourself by fucking with me!” She also posted a video she said Levine sent her in which he said, “I’m stupid.”

“Dude aren’t you like married?” Maryka wrote, according to the exchange.

“Yes but it’s a bit complicated,” Levine purportedly replied. “Stuff gets hard and the vid thing didn’t help. I might get away.”

HuffPost reached out to Maryka for comment.

The accusations follow Stroh’s claim that she and Levine had an affair and that Levine asked to name his next baby after her.

Levine denied the allegations in a statement on Instagram Tuesday, though he admitted “poor judgment.” Levine added he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

