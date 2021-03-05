Adam Levine Slammed On Social Media After He Says ‘There Aren’t Bands Anymore’

Recent comments from Adam Levine about the state of the music industry have fans and many artists aggravated with the singer.

Earlier this week, the Maroon 5 frontman spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an effort to boost his new song with Megan Thee Stallion, “Beautiful Mistakes.” In talking with Lowe, he mentioned his thoughts on bands as a “dying breed.”

“I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know?” said Levine, nodding to the beginnings of Maroon 5 in the early aughts. “That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands. There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed.”

Levine clearly hasn’t seen a Top 40 chart recently, where he’d have seen the likes of very real bands like the Black Eyed Peas or BTS. Perhaps he needs a refresher that Haim and Blackpink very much exist?

The dad of two ultimately backed off a bit and said: “I mean, there still are plenty of bands and maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around.”

But the damage had been done. In response to his “no bands anymore” remarks, many on social media spoke out against Levine and many bands themselves ― Eve 6 and Garbage among them ― offered their own thoughts:

adam levine there are like 500k bands and they all think yer a nerd — hyper relevisation (@Eve6) March 4, 2021

HELLO ADAM LEVINE HAVE YOU BEEN TO ANY MIDWEST HOUSE SHOW WITHIN THE LAST 30 YEARS BECAUSE IT SEEMS LIKE YOU HAVEN'T — Audiotree (@audiotreemusic) March 4, 2021

What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!? — Garbage (@garbage) March 4, 2021

adam levine: bands are a dying breed

kpop fans: pic.twitter.com/Hf30nSv9YW — A*Pop (@apopbf) March 4, 2021

Adam Levine complaining “there’s no bands anymore” is like the owner of Starbucks complaining there’s no local coffee shops anymore. - Nelson https://t.co/cm1xoVEf9P — DREAMERS 🔮 (@DREAMERSjoinus) March 4, 2021

adam levine: there's no bands anymore



then explain what are they? pic.twitter.com/70LOnMsBqi — ra▯🦋 (@ifeelsoseen) March 4, 2021

adam levine: there aren’t bands anymore



me: pic.twitter.com/kYhIdCQqAt — LEX 卌 UGH (@NEVERMINDLEX) March 5, 2021