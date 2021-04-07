Adam Levine Wore A Pink Tie-Dye Dress For Playdate With His Daughters

Adam Levine isn’t afraid to get bold with pandemic era fashion, and that doesn’t include adhering to gender norms.

The Maroon 5 frontman recently enjoyed an afternoon with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and daughters Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3. The doting dad coordinated with his family by sporting a pink tie-dye halter dress.

“girls just wanna have fun,” Levine quipped on Instagram.

Prinsloo shared the image to her Instagram stories with a hat tip to retailer Tiare Hawaii.

Levine, 42, and Prinsloo, 32, have kept much of their personal lives out of the limelight. On the rare instances in which they share photos of their children on social media, their faces are often obscured or out of view.

In 2019, the singer-songwriter announced he’d be moving on from NBC’s “The Voice” after a 16-season coaching run in order to spend more time with his kids.

“Now, I’m a stay-at-home dad,” he told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “I’m obsessed with them! I mean, I know that’s a good thing because they’re my children. That’s why I don’t do much. I genuinely just adore them in a way that I never knew that I could adore any little people.”

But Levine will be back in rock star mode before long. Last month, Maroon 5 teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for “Beautiful Mistakes,” the lead single on the band’s forthcoming album.