Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Adam Levine performing at the Super Bowl Half Time show on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 may have been the headliners at Sunday night’s Super Bowl halftime show, but the real star was the frontman’s brown, geometric-printed tank top.

As many people on Twitter pointed out, the checkerboard-like design on the tank, by Dries van Noten, bore a striking resemblance to the fashion brand’s curtains and pillows. Turns out, they weren’t far off.

The pattern was actually created by Danish furniture designer Verner Panton, who died in 1998. Panton, who was best known for his iconic Panton chair, also created a range of textile designs. One of those was the square pattern seen on Levine’s tank top.

The Cooper Hewitt Museum has a blue textile sample with the same print ― designed by Panton and manufactured by Mira-X International Furnishings ― in its collection, dating back to 1969. A rug with the print also exists.

HuffPost reached out to Dries van Noten’s team for additional comments about the collection, but did not receive an immediate response.

While Levine’s exact tank top didn’t seem to appear on the runway introducing the collection, the square print did show up on an orange jacket:

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images A model walks the runway at the Dries van Noten spring/summer 2019 menswear show.