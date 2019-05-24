Adam Levine Exiting 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

The Maroon 5 frontman, who was an original judge on the reality singing competition series, is departing the program ahead of its 17th season, NBC announced on Friday.

“Adam was one of the original coaches who launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years … He’ll always be a cherished member of the ‘Voice’ family … and we wish him nothing but the best.”