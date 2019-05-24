Adam Levine Exiting 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Adam Levine has turned his judge’s chair around on “The Voice” for the last time.
The Maroon 5 frontman, who was an original judge on the reality singing competition series, is departing the program ahead of its 17th season, NBC announced on Friday.
“The Voice” host Carson Daly broke the news on “Today,” describing Levine as a “beloved coach and friend.”
“Adam was one of the original coaches who launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years … He’ll always be a cherished member of the ‘Voice’ family … and we wish him nothing but the best.”
