Adam Pottinger of Indiana State University figured there was nowhere to go but up in trying to avoid a tag Saturday against visiting Murray State in Terre Haute. (Watch the video below.)

The Sycamores’ outfielder hit a grounder that was misplayed by the first baseman but fielded by the Racers’ pitcher, Cade Vernon, who was ready to apply the tag on Pottinger for the out.

But Pottinger leaped over him and was called safe during the Sycamores’ 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference victory.

Pottinger deservedly was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays of the day.

“Give this man a cape!!!” one viewer tweeted. The sports network wrote that Pottinger “channels his inner-Superman.”

B3 | Man can FLY!!@adam_pottinger soars over the pitcher at first base and everyone is safe on the play#MarchOn | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/yedFuHAbGy — Indiana State Baseball (@IndStBaseball) May 13, 2023

Pottinger also has been making nifty defensive plays for the Sycamores (34-14, 21-3 conference):

T6 | It's the @adam_pottinger highlight reel today!



Another 💎 from the Sycamore left fielder going over the wall in the Sycamore bullpen#MarchOn | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/YnnprQITgD — Indiana State Baseball (@IndStBaseball) May 13, 2023

Adam Pottinger is playing some terrific baseball right now. He comes up with a big time diving catch in the bottom of the 5th to halt the Purple Aces momentum and keep ISU in front. Shout out @aaronhancock14 for being Johnny on the spot with the highlight @IndStBaseball #Sports10 pic.twitter.com/aFmdSaQFL3 — Marty Ledbetter (@MartySports10) April 29, 2023