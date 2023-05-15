Adam Pottinger of Indiana State University figured there was nowhere to go but up in trying to avoid a tag Saturday against visiting Murray State in Terre Haute. (Watch the video below.)
The Sycamores’ outfielder hit a grounder that was misplayed by the first baseman but fielded by the Racers’ pitcher, Cade Vernon, who was ready to apply the tag on Pottinger for the out.
But Pottinger leaped over him and was called safe during the Sycamores’ 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference victory.
Pottinger deservedly was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays of the day.
“Give this man a cape!!!” one viewer tweeted. The sports network wrote that Pottinger “channels his inner-Superman.”
Pottinger also has been making nifty defensive plays for the Sycamores (34-14, 21-3 conference):