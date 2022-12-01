Adam Sandler Reads Acceptance Speech Written By His Kids, And They Roasted Him Hard

Adam Sandler was honored at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in New York. Screenshot via The Gotham Film & Media Institute/YouTube

Adam Sandler may have won the performer tribute at the 2022 Gotham Awards in honor of his decorated career as an actor and comic — but to his two teenage daughters, he’s just a dad with a gross beard and too many Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards trophies for their liking.

Sandler walked up to the stage at the ceremony Monday and let the audience know that he was too “fucking tired” to write his speech for the occasion, so he handed the task over to his kids, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14.

Advertisement

The girls wrote the speech for Sandler and demanded he deliver it in the “goofy Southern accent you do all your dumb speeches in,” presumably in his movies, and then they proceeded to roast him to a crisp.

“Dear well-dressed dignitaries, highly educated hipsters and various other plus-ones of the Gotham Awards thank you for giving our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time, primetime G.O.A.T. achievement tribute award,” Sandler began.

His kids then defined his career in a hilariously blunt way.

“Daddy’s silly film career began in 1988, formed by two guiding principles: People in prison need movies too, and TBS needs content,” the “Uncut Gems” star read.

Advertisement

The speech then gave the audience a very funny peek into the internal politics of the Sandler household.

“While daddy is with you tonight, we’re doing everything we’re not allowed to do when daddy is home, like eat his Yodels or try on his Spanx or, dare we say, laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies,” Sandler read. “The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the ‘Meet the Parents’ trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls ‘The Screaming Room,’ which we just call ‘the shower,’ and bellowed out the phrase, ‘Only the Sandman makes people laugh. Fuck every other comedian.’”