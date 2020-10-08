Adam Sandler’s new movie, “Hubie Halloween,” features a tribute in the credits to his late co-star in other films, Cameron Boyce.

Boyce, known best for his roles on “Jessie” and “Descendants,” died from epilepsy on July 6, 2019, at age 20.

“Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day,” the memorial message reads.

Sandler played Boyce’s dad in the “Grown Ups” franchise. He told Yahoo Entertainment that Boyce had been cast in his new movie as a young deli worker who bullies Hubie, but the actor died just days before filming started.

“He was getting on a plane to come shoot our movie,” Sandler said. “That was devastating news for his family and for all of us. He was just a nice kid. When he was in ‘Grown-Ups’ as a kid, he was just carefree, happy, funny, all the other kids loved him. All the comedians would walk away like, ‘Man, that kid said a funny line earlier.’ He was just sharp.”

Grown Ups Cameron Boyce (in the middle) played Adam Sandler's son in "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2."

After Boyce’s death, the role went to his close friend and “Jessie” co-star, Karan Brar.

Sandler added that his own children ― daughters Sadie, 14, and Sunny, 11, who appear in his latest movie ― were fans of Boyce’s.

He said Boyce attended Sadie’s bat mitzvah just a few months before his death, “and every one of my daughter’s friends was coming up to him, and he took the time and talked to everybody, and signed autographs and took pictures with them.”

Sandler added, “He was just a great kid, and everybody misses him.”

“Hubie Halloween” was released on Netflix this week.