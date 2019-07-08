Adam Sandler Remembers On-Screen Son Cameron Boyce: 'Loved That Kid'

Adam Sandler memorialized his late co-star Cameron Boyce with a heartbreaking tribute after the 20-year-old actor’s death over the weekend.

Boyce, who was best known for his role in the Disney Channel’s hit “Descendants” franchise, died in his sleep on Saturday at his Los Angeles home after a seizure due to “an ongoing medical condition,” his family announced in a statement.

Sandler and Boyce starred together as father and son in 2010’s “Grown Ups” and its 2013 sequel.

In a tweet shared on Sunday, Sandler described the young star as “just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around.”

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Boyce. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world.”

Sandler went on to thank Boyce for “all you gave to us” before offering his condolences to the actor’s family.

“So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences,” he concluded.

Image Group LA via Getty Images Cameron Boyce and Adam Sandler pose for a photo at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Boyce, who was heavily involved in charity work in recent years, talked about giving back and inspiring others to do the same in his final interview just two months before his death.

“There’s a long line of difference makers in my family. I’m following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have showed me what it means to give back; it’s the greatest way to fulfill yourself,” he told Haute Living in May.

Boyce added that he hoped to be a “bridge for those people” who want to help others but don’t know where to start.

“Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren’t many feelings more euphoric,” he explained. “Changing someone else’s life positively changes yours for the better as well.”

Boyce will live on in several projects he filmed before his death, including the upcoming HBO series “Mrs. Fletcher,” an indie thriller titled “Runt” and the “American Satan” spin-off series “Paradise City.”

He will also appear as Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil, in the third “Descendants” film, which is set to debut in August.