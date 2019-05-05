Adam Sandler Honors Chris Farley With Moving 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Adam Sandler performed an ode to late comedian Chris Farley while hosting NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” that featured references to sketches they performed together on the long-running comedy show in the 1990s.
″The first time I saw him he was sweeter than honey,” Sandler sang as he strummed his guitar. “Plaid jacket and belt too tight and he wasn’t even being funny. Then he cartwheeled around the room and slow-danced with the cleaning lady ― he was a one-man party. You know who I’m talking about. I’m talking about my friend Chris Farley.”
Farley, a Wisconsin native known for his larger-than-life slapstick approach to comedy, died from a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33. He and Sandler overlapped as “SNL” cast members for about five years in the early stages of their careers. They also appeared together in the films “Billy Madison” and “Coneheads.”
Fans applauded Sandler on Twitter for his heart-wrenching tribute, which was featured in his 2018 Netflix special “100% Fresh.” Saturday marked the first time Sandler hosted “SNL” since he was fired from it 24 years ago.