Adam Sandler Honors Chris Farley With Moving 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Adam Sandler performed an ode to late comedian Chris Farley while hosting NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” that featured references to sketches they performed together on the long-running comedy show in the 1990s.

″The first time I saw him he was sweeter than honey,” Sandler sang as he strummed his guitar. “Plaid jacket and belt too tight and he wasn’t even being funny. Then he cartwheeled around the room and slow-danced with the cleaning lady ― he was a one-man party. You know who I’m talking about. I’m talking about my friend Chris Farley.”

Ending the night with @AdamSandler's tribute to Chris Farley. 💌 #SNL pic.twitter.com/FW1KkIETFu — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

Farley, a Wisconsin native known for his larger-than-life slapstick approach to comedy, died from a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33. He and Sandler overlapped as “SNL” cast members for about five years in the early stages of their careers. They also appeared together in the films “Billy Madison” and “Coneheads.”

Fans applauded Sandler on Twitter for his heart-wrenching tribute, which was featured in his 2018 Netflix special “100% Fresh.” Saturday marked the first time Sandler hosted “SNL” since he was fired from it 24 years ago.

Cried my way through Sandler’s entire tribute to Chris Farley. That was equal parts beautiful and heartbreaking. I highly recommend reading “The Chris Farley Show” if you haven’t. Cried through that too. He is missed every damn day. pic.twitter.com/upxp4UJphx — Katie Labovitz (@klabovitz) May 5, 2019

Ok @AdamSandler singing tribute to Chris Farley is one of the most moving things I’ve ever seen on @nbcsnl #bravo — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) May 5, 2019

No, you're crying at Adam Sandler's Chris Farley tribute. #SNL — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) May 5, 2019

Funny and touching, and good for Adam for singing it! https://t.co/C8YtSNWKpw via @YouTube — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) May 5, 2019

Chris Farley died before FB and Twitter existed but he’s trending at the top of twitter! U deserved it Chris! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kWPZjLtcpY — Doug Martin (@misterdmm) May 5, 2019

Chris Farley (and David Spade) for life! Such a beautiful tribute from Adam Sandler.... I’m bias but I think I grew up watching the funniest cast of SNL players. #90sKid 🙌🏻 https://t.co/qHJkxO08QY — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 5, 2019