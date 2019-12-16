Adam Sandler Reflects On 'The Hanukkah Song' On Its 25th Anniversary

It’s hard to believe it’s been a quarter century since Adam Sandler gifted the world with “The Hanukkah Song,” his comedic ode to Jewish children who feel isolated from Christmas celebrations.

First performed on “Saturday Night Live” in 1994, “The Hanukkah Song” played an indelible role in expanding Sandler’s show business profile, and continues to receive heavy airplay every December.

Reflecting on the song’s 25th anniversary on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday, Sandler said he’s ready to pass the menorah, so to speak.

“That’s a long time for one song,” he said. “If there are any other Jewish people out there who want to write a new one, that’d be great. I’d love to share the Hanukkah spirit with you.”

When DeGeneres suggested Sandler update the song for a new generation, however, the actor-comedian shrugged off the idea.

“I could, [but] I’m running out of juice,” he quipped.

These days, Sandler is busier than ever. He’s receiving critical praise for his dramatic role in “Uncut Gems,” which hit theaters last week.

Sandler credited his wife, Jackie, with convincing him that he was right for the part of Howard Ratner, a New York jeweler who makes a massive, high-stakes bet in hopes of covering a lifetime of gambling debts.

“I was scared to do it, and then I asked Jackie,” he said of the film, which required him to appear nude. “She gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff. Right when she says I have to do it, I’m in there.”

The decision has paid off, as his “Uncut Gems” performance is receiving early Academy Awards buzz.