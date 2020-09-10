Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' Trailer Is Good Old-Fashioned Candy Corn

Just in case the coronavirus scares off Halloween this year, Adam Sandler has you covered.

The trailer for his latest Netflix comedy, “Hubie Halloween,” dropped on Thursday, promising old fashioned candy corn. And you won’t have to leave your living room. (See the preview below.)

Sandler plays the town geek who watches over Salem, Massachusetts, every Oct. 31 to prevent mischief. But many residents — including the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) — don’t appreciate his vigilance.

This year, though, Hubie’s on the trail of a disturbing mystery, some monsters and his eternal crush (Julie Bowen).

Hubie is like Bobby Boucher from Sandler’s “The Waterboy”: a funny-accented man-child who’s ridiculed and lives with his mommy.

And he’ll be the hero here, too.

Sandler took his shot at awards season glory in “Uncut Gems,” but the streaming giant — which signed him to four more movies in January — should be just fine with him in crowd-pleasing mode here.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!