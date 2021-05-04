Adam Sandler Finally Responds To The IHOP Video — And It’s Worth The Wait

Adam Sandler’s response to the whole IHOP fiasco may be batter than the viral video.

Last week, Dayanna Rodas posted a TikTok of purported security footage of the “Hubie Halloween” star entering the pancake house wearing a face mask with one of his daughters by his side.

Rodas, who says she’s the hostess speaking to Sandler in the security footage, reports she told the comedian that it would be a 30 minute wait, prompting Sandler to leave.

“Pleaseee come back,” Rodas captioned her TikTok. “Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP.”

A publicist for the “Billy Madison” star confirmed to HuffPost that it was Sandler in the footage but didn’t provide further information.

Well, it seems the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member is now providing a tad more information about the encounter himself — just in true Sandler fashion with a big, ol’ joke.

“For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes,” Sandler tweeted Monday.

Some Twitter users gobbled up Sandler’s post like a stack of Rooty Tooty Fresh ’N Fruity:

While others cracked jokes of their own:

