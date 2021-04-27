Adam Sandler's Incognito IHOP Encounter Goes Viral On TikTok

A TikTok user’s message to Adam Sandler after she said he walked out of an IHOP without being seated is hot off the viral griddle. Sandler entered the restaurant with one of his daughters but left because the wait was too long, according to the post.

“Pleaseee come back,” TikTok user Dayanna Rodas captioned purported security footage of the encounter. “Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP.”

A publicist for Sandler confirmed to HuffPost that it was the comic actor but didn’t provide further information.

Sandler earned a stack of praise for not flexing his clout to get seated.

“At least he didn’t use his fame to rush anything,” one person wrote.

“I used to serve him regularly,” another commented. “Never served a nicer person.”

“And he didn’t pull the celebrity card either,” added someone else.

Other commenters said the worker did the right thing by treating him just like a “regular person.”