Adam Sandler's Nicknames For Jennifer Aniston Don't Quite Make Sense

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler arrive at the Los Angeles premiere screening of the Netflix film "Murder Mystery" on June 10, 2019. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have known each other since their early 20s in New York, and it seems they’ve reached a point in their friendship where they exchange not only relationship advice, but also some really adorable nicknames.

The “Murder Mystery 2” co-stars revealed what they like to call each other in an interview with IMDb published last week.

Advertisement

“She calls me ‘Bubbe,’” Sandler said, as Aniston added that she, like many people, also calls him “Sandman.”

“I call Jen ‘The One and Only’ or ‘Anna Burger,’” Sandler added, without offering further explanation. “It just made sense, right? It’s been going for a while.”

“They just kinda happened,” Aniston said. “Well, ‘Sandman,’ that just fell out of my face ... Everybody calls you ‘The Sandman.’”

“I been hearing that since childhood,” Sandler said.

Advertisement

Aniston recently disclosed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that Sandler only gives her advice in one area of her life ― her relationships.

“If I get anything from him, it’s ‘What are you doing!?’ Usually based on someone I’m dating,” the “Friends” star said.

“‘What’s wrong with you?’” she said, mimicking Sandler’s usual counsel.

She might have some wellness advice to offer her co-star, as Aniston shared that her friend of over 30 years could stand to be a little healthier.