Funnyman Adam Sandler Shows Jimmy Fallon His Crazy Good Guitar Skills

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Monday to help his fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Jimmy Fallon celebrate his fifth anniversary as host of the talk show.

The conversation focused on “SNL” memories, including the time Sandler discovered Chris Farley crying as he was listening to music from KC and the Sunshine Band.

The big surprise came when Sandler talked about learning to play the guitar as a youngster. His father taught him to play on an acoustic guitar, he said, but what he really had his eye on was a Stratocaster electric guitar.

Sandler’s father said he would buy him the guitar if he learned how to play the Spanish classical song “Malagueña” by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona perfectly.