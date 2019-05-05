Adam Sandler's Opera Man Takes On Old Guys Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders — And Donald Trump

Donning a cape, a page-boy black wig, a tortured Italian accent and bad singing on “Weekend Update,” he crooned: “Trumpa dumpa. Trumpa dumpa. I play-a the golf. And they take-a the fall ... I get to make-a The Wall. And Putin make me his beetch.”

After a series of shots of Joe Biden touching or hugging women — or talking too close — Opera Man sings in a double dig at Biden and Trump: “Gropa gropa, sniffa sniffa, young or old-a, make no diffa. Joe, for this you won’t go far-o. To win White House you need to bang porn star-o” — beneath a photo of Stormy Daniels.

As for Attorney General William Barr, Opera Man couldn’t help wondering: “Where did Barr go? He did not show. Check every single Wendy’s.”