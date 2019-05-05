Adam Sandler's Opera Man Takes On Old Guys Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders — And Donald Trump

Adam Sandler resurrected Opera Man on “Saturday Night Live” to skewer the old guys of politics: Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Donning a cape, a page-boy black wig, a tortured Italian accent and bad singing on “Weekend Update,” he crooned: “Trumpa dumpa. Trumpa dumpa. I play-a the golf. And they take-a the fall ... I get to make-a The Wall. And Putin make me his beetch.”
After a series of shots of Joe Biden touching or hugging women — or talking too close — Opera Man sings in a double dig at Biden and Trump: “Gropa gropa, sniffa sniffa, young or old-a, make no diffa. Joe, for this you won’t go far-o. To win White House you need to bang porn star-o” — beneath a photo of Stormy Daniels.
As for Attorney General William Barr, Opera Man couldn’t help wondering: “Where did Barr go? He did not show. Check every single Wendy’s.”
There are also lyrics for the Kentucky Derby, “Game of Thrones” and Charlize Theron. Check it out in the clip up top.