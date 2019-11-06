Adam Sandler Mercilessly Mocks His Penis On 'The Tonight Show'

Adam Sandler got so into playing his character as a jeweler in the new film “Uncut Gems” that he began using the jeweler’s loupe, or magnifier, off the set as well.

“I started looking at everybody’s jewelry to see if it was good or bad,” the actor told host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday. “And then ― this is the weirdest thing ― I discovered, because of the loupe, I have a penis! I had no idea. I was so excited.”

After being congratulated by the laughing host, Sandler continued about his private part:

“And guys, it’s also uncut, but I have to report to you, sadly, it’s not a gem.”

Sandler is generating major buzz for his rare departure from comedy in “Uncut Gems,” but he may have temporarily shifted the conversation on “The Tonight Show.”

Watch the bit at the 4:20 mark above.