Adam Sandler’s song about sleeping through lockdown ought to wake you up.

The comedian posted a fun ditty Sunday about him getting near-constant shut-eye during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wake up in the morning/ get up on my feet/ dress my arms and legs/ then fall right back asleep,” he raps. “Wake up a few hours later /start to toast some bread/ pull it out/ butter it up /then go back to bed.”

The clip, which has fun cameos from his wife Jackie and daughters Sunny and Sadie, veers delightfully into a dream sequence of Sandler running into Shaquille O’Neal in outer space and finding an escape pod with the NBA great so they can take a siesta together.

Sleep tight, you two!

The “Uncut Gems” star has already performed shelter-in-place songs urging doctors to find a cure for COVID-19 (“And I hope they save us soon/’Cause I’m really, really sick of my family”) and asked family members to steer clear of the elderly to keep them safe (“So don’t touch Grandma/ keep it to Zoom/ or learn to play canasta/ from across the room”).

Before this pandemic is over, the former “SNL” trouper might have enough material for a whole album.