Adam Sandler Premieres Coronavirus Quarantine Song On 'Tonight Show'

Adam Sandler, the comedy star who made the holidays brighter with his Hanukkah song, is attempting to do the same for coronavirus home quarantines.
The “Uncut Gems” actor on Thursday premiered his version of a song by Dan Bulla on “The Tonight Show” in an online chat with host Jimmy Fallon.
“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess/if we give them the supplies that they need/And I hope they save us soon/Cause I’m really really sick of my family,” Sandler sang.
The “Saturday Night Live” alum’s song shoutout to health care heroes during the crisis also pointed out the pitfalls of home-schooling.
“I’m teaching math to my kids/And that can’t be good for America,” the comic sang.
