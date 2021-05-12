The Adam Sandler IHOP saga stacks up as one heartwarming story.

After IHOP host Dayanna Rodas went viral on TikTok for not recognizing the movie star and seating him right away, the two met this week at the same Manhasset, New York, pancake palace where it happened.

Rodas again posted to TikTok on Tuesday to chronicle the reunion. She posed with the “Hubie Halloween” actor outside the restaurant at an all-you-can-drink milkshake promotion the day before.

That came about when Sandler joked that he left the restaurant because the “all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to milkshakes.”

In her original TikTok last month, Rodas put on a clown filter and kicked herself for not realizing the comedian was one of her potential customers. She wrote that she had told him the wait would be 30 minutes. Sandler can be seen in the clip leaving without a fuss.

“Pleaseee come back!” Rodas wrote in an attempt to butter up the “Uncut Gems” actor.

Well, he did — and Rodas had the pics to prove it.