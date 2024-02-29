Adam Sandler Reveals Why He Gets ‘A Little Jumpy’ Around Taylor Swift

Adam Sandler isn’t just a good dad but a self-proclaimed Swiftie.
The “Happy Gilmore” star admitted as much on the “Team Coco” podcast Wednesday and told Conan O’Brien that Taylor Swift is one of the few celebrities he actually respects. However, Sandler didn’t just give her props; he likened her to the Beatles.
“You know what,” he told O’Brien about his fascination. “Because what she means to my kids. I get a little fucking jumpy. Because I don’t want to blow it for my kids. ‘Taylor, Taylor!’ you know, because I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t act as cool as I can.”
“People talk about the Beatles of it all and her,” Sandler added. “Man, fuck, so many smash hits. There’s not a word my kids don’t know. I know ’em too, by the way, but they know ’em inside and out. But I, just remember the Beatles, every fucking record you knew?”
“That’s Taylor Swift, too,” he continued. “There’s not a song you skip. You go,’ That one’s pretty damn cool.”
Sandler and his daughters — Sadie and Sunny — certainly aren’t the only ones. Swift embarked on her Eras Tour last year to record-breaking, culture-laden success.
“She’s this whole other level,” O’Brien said Wednesday.
Sunny notably performed a cover of Swift’s “Lover” at one of her father’s stand-up comedy shows in October. He went on to attend a premiere for the singer’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which reportedly grossed mored than $260 million worldwide.
In the end, Sandler loves his children more than anything.
“My daughters, Sadie and Sunshine,” he said at the People’s Choice Awards. “Not a minute goes by without me thinking of and how much I love you. You’re my best friends and my darling wife Jackie, you are my partner for life. I love every car ride and every kiss we’ve ever had.”