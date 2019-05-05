Triumphant Adam Sandler Gets Sweet Revenge With 'Fired' Song In SNL Monologue

Adam Sandler hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time 24 years after he left the program. He showed off again the attitude and the kind of silly voice and song that earned him lifelong fans.

Comedian Chris Rock had a cameo.

Sandler’s time on “SNL,” beginning at the age of 23, were “some of the best years of my life,” he said. “I actually lost my virginity, in this very studio. I don’t kiss and tell, but it was the Church Lady,” he confessed. He started as a writer in 1990 and became a cast member with roles like Opera Man.

Why did he leave? “I was fired, I was fired, I was fired, so sad to tell,” Sandler sang in the kind of nutty, audacious song he became know for on “SNL.”

“Maybe they were sick of Canteen Boy, but i think they just hate the Jew … it made me sad and blue.”

Rock, also a fired “SNL” alum, turned up to join in the chorus, and Sandler encouraged him: “You keep going after your dream.” Pete Davidson wondered how it’s “even possible” he hasn’t been fired. “Be patient. It’s coming soon,” Sandler warned.

Sandler, still singing, croons that his firing “broke my heart to pieces,” but “then I made over $4 billion at the box office, so I guess you could say I won.”