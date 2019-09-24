Adam Sandler Sparkles In 'Uncut Gems' Trailer

Screen goofball Adam Sandler is showing off his dramatic side in a trailer for “Uncut Gems.” (Watch it below.)

The preview, which dropped Tuesday, features Sandler in a rare departure from comedy as New York City jeweler Howard Ratner. All that glitters is not his life. His gambling debts lead to run-ins with gangsters and he has major tension with his wife (Idina Menzel).

The Weeknd and former NBA star Kevin Garnett also star in the Safdie Bros. thriller, opening Dec. 13. Sports buffs might also recognize sports radio icon Mike Francesa, who warns Howard: “That’s the dumbest fucking bet I ever heard of.”

Sandler is even getting Oscar buzz. See what all the fuss is about in the trailer below.