Schiff “has been on every TV show 50 times a day for practically the last two years, promising Americans that the president would either be impeached or indicted,” Conway falsely claimed.

“He has no right ― as somebody who’s been peddling a lie day after day after day unchallenged,” she continued. “Somebody should have put him under oath and said, ‘You have evidence? Where is it?’”

Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), have defended Schiff against the GOP’s barrage of attacks.

“Democrats aren’t going to be intimidated by the White House or congressional Republicans,” a spokeswoman for Pelosi told Politico. “We’re not going to be distracted from securing the release of the full Mueller report and the underlying evidence, and we will continue to pursue legitimate oversight because that’s what the Constitution requires.”

Asked Sunday whether Mueller’s completed report undermined his past comments about collusion evidence, Schiff said no.

“We’re going to have to wait to see the report,” he told “Face The Nation.” “That report needs to be made public ASAP so we can evaluate the body of evidence on the issue of conspiracy and look at why Bob Mueller decided not to indict.”