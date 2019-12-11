Rep. Adam Schiff Submits Pence Aide's Classified Letter To Judiciary Committee

Williams told House Intelligence Committee members that the conversation on which she listened in “struck me as unusual and inappropriate.”

Trump lashed out at Williams and accused her of undermining his presidency.

“Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement from Ukraine,” the president tweeted, misspelling “statement.” “Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!”

The Trump administration’s use of classification to hide potentially sensitive information has come under scrutiny in the wake of the whistleblower complaint pertaining to the president’s July 25 call with Zelensky. Reports in recent weeks have illuminated the “remarkable steps” the administration has taken, in particular, to keep details about Trump’s communication with certain foreign leaders restricted to a small number of officials.