Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), one of the House impeachment managers in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, closed his Thursday presentation with an appeal to the Constitution itself.
“If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost. If truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost. The framers couldn’t protect us from ourselves if right and truth don’t matter,” Schiff said. “And you know that what [Trump] did was not right.”
He added:
“No Constitution can protect us if right doesn’t matter anymore. And you know you can’t trust this president to do what’s right for this country. You can trust he will do what’s right for Donald Trump. He’ll do it now. He’s done it before. He’ll do it for the next several months. He’ll do it in the election, if he’s allowed to.”
And that, Schiff said, is why Trump must be removed.
“Right matters. And the truth matters,” Schiff said. “Otherwise we are lost.”
The speech caused Schiff’s name to trend on Twitter, along with the phrases #RightMatters and #TruthMatters, His supporters praised the speech as one destined for the history books: