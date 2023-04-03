Adam Schiff Scolds DeSantis For His 'Cowardly Action' Following Trump Indictment

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tore apart Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for what he described as a “cowardly action” in the wake of a Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Schiff criticized DeSantis following the governor’s pledge that Florida wouldn’t assist in an extradition request due to his claims that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had a political agenda and that he was backed by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a popular subject of conservative outrage.

The Democrat told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, a former press secretary in President Joe Biden’s White House, that DeSantis’ vow shows he’ll say and do anything in hopes of increasing his chances for success in the 2024 presidential campaign.

“It says also a lot about the state of the GOP and that is you have to attack the justice system, you have to speculate about motives, you have to assume the worst and — in that statement, as well — you have to disregard the law,” Schiff said.

Schiff, a Harvard Law School graduate like DeSantis, added that the Florida governor “certainly knows better about the law.”

“He knows what his obligation is to extradite someone who is accused of crime in another state. He’s not a stupid person and he understands this very well,” Schiff said.

