Congress To Consider Domestic Terrorism Bill

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Friday introduced a bill that would criminalize domestic terrorism attacks.

The bill would create a federal domestic terrorism crime and could be applied to attacks like mass shootings in El Paso, Texas; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Charleston, South Carolina, Schiff said in a statement.

“Even though Americans today are more likely to be killed by white-supremacists than international terrorism organizations while on American soil, treating these terrorist acts, including racist or anti-Semitic shootings, differently than other acts of terrorism makes the public take it less seriously,” he said.

Domestic terrorism is defined under federal law, but there are currently no criminal penalties associated with the definition. Federal law﻿defines domestic terrorism as actions dangerous to human life that:

violate federal or state criminal law

appear intended to intimidate or coerce civilians; to influence government policy by intimidation or coercion; or to impact government conduct by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping, and

occur within the U.S.

That means that, with the exception of about 50 hyperspecific situations — such as destroying an airplane, taking a hostage, or attacking a mass transportation system — most acts of domestic extremism are not prosecuted as terrorism.

As HuffPost first reported after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, two years ago, Justice Department officials have long discussed whether to push Congress to pass new domestic terrorism legislation. The FBI Agents Association has lobbied Congress to pass such a bill, and most Americans ― once informed that there’s no criminal federal statute that broadly outlaws domestic terrorism ― say that should change.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has introduced a bill that would criminalize domestic terrorism attacks.

The argument in favor of creating a domestic terrorism bill is two-fold: The lack of a broad domestic terrorism statute has historically made federal officials hesitant to call domestic terrorists what they are, and it has also meant that federal authorities have often relied on a piecemeal strategy of gun and drug charges to prosecute domestic extremists.

Civil liberties advocates say it’s a good thing that prosecutors don’t have an easy way of going after people who are thinking about committing a crime. It is already against the law to conspire to commit violence. And prosecutors do have the ability to charge people with making racist threats online.

“We don’t need the government going into everybody’s private journal and seeing what they were imagining they might do,” former FBI agent Mike German told HuffPost earlier this year.

Some of the clearest cases of domestic terrorism ― like the slaughter of black churchgoers in Charleston in 2015 and the massacre of Jewish worships in Pittsburgh last year ― have resulted in heavy sentences and federal hate crime charges that are meant to differentiate attacks motivated by hate. But supporters of a domestic terrorism law, like former top DOJ national security official Mary McCord, insist that these attacks should be treated under the law with the same “moral equivalence” as acts of international terrorism.

It is true that the federal government has responded more aggressively to acts of terror associated with groups like al-Qaeda or ISIS than to violence from white supremacists — which are responsible for more deaths in the U.S. But replicating the flawed international terrorism statute, which has resulted in the targeting and entrapment of young Muslim men, is exactly what worries civil liberties advocates.

“We shouldn’t be using tools that law enforcement has long used to suppress and oppress minorities to address the scourge of white supremacy,” Hina Shamsi, the director of the ACLU’s national security project, told HuffPost earlier this year.

Schiff appears aware of these concerns. He said his bill is “narrowly crafted and includes protections to ensure it is not misused.” In order to bring domestic terrorism charges, the attorney general or their deputy would have to provide a written certification that the offender intended to “intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to influence government policy through intimidation,” Schiff said. Four years after the bill’s passage, the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board would be required to create a public report on the “civil liberties implications of the statute.”

Unlike the international terrorism regime, Schiff’s domestic terrorism bill would not establish a list of domestic terrorism organizations — a provision that has made it easy for the feds to prosecute individuals with even minimal ties to groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS. Creating a similar list for domestic groups would almost certainly be challenged in court as a violation of the First Amendment.

Read the bill:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.