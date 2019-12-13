House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Thursday night delivered a blistering critique of Republican lawmakers who continue to attempt to stymie the congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal.
“For some of our members, who are defending the Constitution, it is their finest hour,” Schiff told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. “But for others, who are willfully blinding themselves to this president’s misconduct, it is the most shameful hour.”
Schiff then posed a question:
I wonder how they are going to explain one day when their grandchild comes to them and says, ‘Granddad, Grandma, please tell me what you did when that unethical man, that terrible man, that man who was putting people in cages, dividing our country, extorting our allies, please tell me what you did to stand up to that man.’
“What will their answer be?” asked Schiff. “For all too many, it will be nothing. It will be nothing except shame.”
Check out the first segment of the interview here:
And the second part here: