Adam Schiff Gives 'Confused' Republicans A Blunt Lesson In What Unity Means

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is fed up with Republicans demanding “unity” without actually offering it themselves.

In recent weeks, GOP lawmakers have thrown the word around at every opportunity, but often decry any move or proposal made by Democrats, especially President Joe Biden.

Schiff tweeted:

Some Republicans in Congress seem confused about what “unity” means.



They seem to think that if you don’t give them what they want, you’re not for unity.

⁰That’s not unity, that’s my way or the highway.



We're in a crisis and Americans need help.



Let’s unite around that. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 27, 2021

Biden dropped the “u” word during his speech on Inauguration Day last week.

“We can treat each other with dignity and respect,” he said. “We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury.”

Since then, however, the GOP has attacked every proposal from the other side of the aisle as not in the spirit of unity on multiple topics ― including these.