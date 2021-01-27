Adam Schiff Gives 'Confused' Republicans A Blunt Lesson In What Unity Means

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is fed up with Republicans demanding “unity” without actually offering it themselves.
In recent weeks, GOP lawmakers have thrown the word around at every opportunity, but often decry any move or proposal made by Democrats, especially President Joe Biden.
Schiff tweeted:
Biden dropped the “u” word during his speech on Inauguration Day last week.
“We can treat each other with dignity and respect,” he said. “We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury.”
Since then, however, the GOP has attacked every proposal from the other side of the aisle as not in the spirit of unity on multiple topics ― including these.
