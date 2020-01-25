Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) urged senators to “give America a fair trial” in his final argument in the GOP-controlled Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump over his Ukraine misconduct on Friday.
“I implore you,” said the lead House impeachment manager in comments that immediately trended on Twitter.
“She’s worth it,” Schiff added.
Check out the video here:
Schiff also claimed the charges against Trump (abuse of power and obstruction of Congress) “has been proved” and urged GOP lawmakers to show “moral courage” while considering whether to remove Trump from office.
Schiff’s supporters described his speech as “eloquent,” “powerful,” “historical,” “moving” and “pitch-perfect.” MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell described Schiff as “so far the greatest defender of the Constitution in the 21st century.”
The hashtags #AdamSchiffHasMyRespect and #AdamSchiffROCKS also went viral on Twitter. Schiff was similarly hailed for explaining why “truth matters” during Thursday’s trial proceedings.