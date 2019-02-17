Adam Schiff Says Trump-Russia Collusion 'Evidence In Plain Sight'

House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) insisted Sunday there is no question that evidence points to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluding with Russia, despite what his Republican counterparts in the Senate say.

“You can see evidence in plain sight on the issue of collusion, pretty compelling evidence,” the congressman said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” However, he noted, “there’s a difference between seeing evidence of collusion and being able to prove a criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Earlier this month, Senate intelligence committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) told CBS News his panel had discovered nothing to indicate collusion had occurred, though Schiff has stood firmly against that conclusion.

Schiff cited the 2016 Trump Tower meeting in which Donald Trump Jr. was promised dirt from Russians on then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as Trump’s soon-to-be national security adviser Michael Flynn discussing sanctions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition.

