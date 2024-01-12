What's Hot

Adam Schiff Gives Trump A Scathing 'Suicide Pact' Reminder

The Democratic lawmaker ripped into Trump's latest wild claim.
Ed Mazza
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) offered Donald Trump a reminder that even presidents have limits to their power.

Trump’s attorneys argued in court this week that presidents have “absolute immunity” even in cases where they order the assassination of a political rival ― and can’t be prosecuted unless impeached and convicted first.

Asked about it on Thursday, Trump insisted that any president “has to have immunity” or else they will be “totally ineffective.”

Most legal observers aren’t buying that argument.

And Schiff isn’t either, writing on X that the U.S. Constitution “is not a suicide pact” and no one has immunity for murder.

Not even a president:

Schiff, who was a manager in Trump’s first impeachment trial, is currently running for U.S. Senate in California.

