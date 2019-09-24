POLITICS

Rep. Adam Schiff Says Ukraine Whistleblower Wants To Talk To Intelligence Committee

The chair of the House Intelligence Committee says the whistleblower's counsel has been in contact with committee staff.
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 20: Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks with a reporters during the last votes of the week in the Capitol on Friday, September 20, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, announced on Tuesday that an intelligence community whistleblower who allegedly has information about President Donald Trump’s misconduct in office would like to speak to the committee and has asked the acting director of national intelligence how to do so. 

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Schiff said the Intelligence Committee is in contact with the whistleblower’s counsel and looks forward to the individual’s testimony. 

The whistleblower’s complaint stems from initial allegations that Trump urged the president of Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential 2020 opponent, for political purposes. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

