Adam Scott Confronts Rider Strong About Awkward Interaction On ‘Boy Meets World’ Set

Griff thought he got too gruff.

Adam Scott, who guest-starred as the high school bully Griff Hawkins on a few early episodes of “Boy Meets World,” has finally confronted two of the show’s stars about a nagging feeling that has “literally been tugging” at him for “29 years.”

The “Severance” star appeared on Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle’s podcast “Pod Meets World” Monday in which the three stars of “Boy Meets World” rewatch and chat about their experiences on the ABC family comedy that ran from 1993 to 2000.

And things got real awkward around 42 minutes into the podcast episode when Scott confronts Strong and Fishel about how he always thought they disliked him — and felt in part he was to blame.

Scott recalled shooting a scene that wrapped Season 2 of the series: After his scene was shot, everyone began celebrating the end of the season, and in the spirit of the moment, he began hugging some of his co-stars.

Scott said that when he went to embrace Strong — the actor who played the bad boy, heartthrob Shawn Hunter — he responded to the gesture oddly.

“I go in and hug you, and as I do that, you push me off, and you give me this look like, ‘Wait a second, who the fuck are you?’ And then you run away,” Scott recalled to Strong.

In response, Fishel, Freddie and Strong could not hide their shock at Scott’s revelation and awkwardly laughed as Strong exclaimed, “Are you serious?! Why would I do that?!”

Ryder followed up by saying he had no recollection of the incident “at all.”

“I’m so glad you don’t remember that because to some extent that means it wasn’t a traumatic experience for you,” Scott said, referring to the fact that Scott was in his 20s at the time and Strong was a young teen.

Scott said that he felt so weird about Strong’s response because “he was a little kid, and I was some stranger grown up” and was “surprised” when the show asked him back for an episode in Season 3 a few months later.

Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence on the show, then prompted Scott to talk about a rumor involving her, which Scott had previously mentioned in a 2011 interview with Vulture.

Knowing immediately what Fishel was referencing, Scott explained the situation.

“OK, so I read some message boards — this was early days of Internet, obviously, it was like 1995,” he said. “I remember going on there, and just being so thirsty for any recognition, for anyone even knowing that I was on television. I think I read somewhere, someone said: ‘Well I heard that Topanga doesn’t like Griff’ — is that what the story was?”