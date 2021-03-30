Addison Rae Addresses Backlash From Jimmy Fallon TikTok Dance Sketch

TikTok star Addison Rae is addressing the backlash she received for performing several viral dances from the social media platform on TV without crediting the creators.

Rae appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to demonstrate the dances without any mention of who created them, especially problematic since many of those creators are people of color.

When TMZ asked Rae about the controversy, she said she thought all the creators were “credited in the original YouTube posting, but it’s kinda hard to credit during the show.”

“But [the dance creators] all know I love them so much and I support all of them so much,” Rae said, without mentioning any of them by name.

So far, neither host Jimmy Fallon nor any other “Tonight Show” reps have commented on what “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin called “a miss” on Twitter.

However, Rae told TMZ that staffers are discussing the incident behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Rae said she is open to actually performing with the creators of the dances she performed for Fallon.

“I definitely want to collaborate with a lot of them. They definitely deserve all the credit because they came up with the amazing trends,” she said.

You can see the exchange below.