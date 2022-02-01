Adele Perfectly Shuts Down Rumors That There's Trouble In Paradise With Rich Paul

Adele has seemingly addressed rumors that her relationship with Rich Paul is on the rocks with a short and sweet message to fans on Tuesday.

The “30” singer revealed on Twitter that she is set to perform at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 8, after postponing her Las Vegas residency due to coronavirus-related disruptions last month.

She also noted her plans to make an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” during her time in England.

But the last sentence of Adele’s tweet appeared to expertly shut down gossip surrounding her relationship with the NBA agent.

“Oh, and Rich sends his love,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Adele and Paul have been subjected to rumors attributed to unnamed sources and published in multiple tabloids this past week that their relationship was struggling to survive.

Some reports even charged that Adele’s Las Vegas residency cancellation was due in part to issues in their relationship.

But Adele’s tweet appeared to nip those rumors in the bud.

Adele performs in Los Angeles for the CBS prime-time special "Adele One Night Only," which aired on Nov. 14. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Adele has spoken openly about her relationship with Paul since rumors about their romance began swirling over the summer.

The “Easy on Me” singer told Rolling Stone in a cover story in November that they have the most “incredible, openhearted and easiest” relationship.

She filed for divorce from her now-ex-husband, Simon Konecki, in 2019. The two share one son together, Angelo.