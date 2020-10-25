Single Adele Breaks Into Song As Worst 'Bachelor' Contestant Ever In 'SNL' Sketch

NBC via Getty Images Adele and Beck Bennett during "The Bachelor" sketch on "Saturday Night Live."

Adele might have Grammys galore, but she didn’t get the final rose on the “Saturday Night Live” parody of “The Bachelor.”

While the singer chose hosting duties instead of performing as the musical guest (“My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both,” she explained in the opening monologue), she wasn’t about to let those vocal chops go completely to waste.

The newly single Adele took center stage as a lovelorn contestant in the spoof of the ABC reality dating series, breaking into a sampling of her greatest hits ― “Someone Like You,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Hello,” “When We Were Young” ― as she vied for the attention of a predictably underwhelming bachelor.

“Hi, I’m Adele Adkins. I’m 32. You may know me from being the singer Adele. I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life,” she said at the top of the sketch, before referencing her three bestselling albums. “First at 19, and then sort of famously at 21, and then even more famously at 25.”

“But I have a really good feeling about Ben K,” she continued. “It’s only night one, but I can already tell he’s going to be the next love of my life.”

Last year, the singer filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki after announcing their split in April 2019 following seven years together. They share a son, Angelo.

The heartbreak, however, only continued, as Adele, playing a heightened version of herself, put her famous voice to good use every time something went awry on the date.

First, after not locking down the first-impression rose, Adele launched into a dramatic rendition of “Someone Like You,” before another contestant reminded her that she’s only known the potential suitor for 10 minutes.

But she continued to come on way too strong when, in classic “Bachelor” fashion, Adele interrupted another contestant’s conversation, proceeding to perform “Hello” from nearby shrubbery.

“Hello from inside this bush,” she dramatically belted out in a twist on the song’s lyrics.

Ultimately, her theatrics were a bit too much for Ben K. After sonically accosting a different contestant with a glass-shattering few bars of “Rolling in the Deep,” Adele was booted from the mansion, but thankfully not before finishing her performance of “Someone Like You.”

“Thank you, everyone!” she yelled. “Catch me next week on ‘Love Island’!”

Or perhaps, she’d be better suited to being the next “Bachelorette”...