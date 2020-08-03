Adele Pays Twinning Tribute To Beyoncé For 'Black Is King' Visual Album

Adele paid tribute to “Queen” Beyoncé as she celebrated the release of the star’s new visual album, “Black Is King.”

The “Hello” singer is one of Beyoncé’s biggest fans and shared a photo of herself watching the Disney+ film on Saturday.

Adele, who has been more active on social media in recent months, posed in front of her TV, which was paused on a moment from the “Already” video.

She was also sporting a top that appeared to be made from the same print Beyoncé and her dancers were wearing in the film.

Posting on Instagram, Adele wrote: “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art.”

“Black Is King” — which was released on Disney+ on Friday — was written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé and is based on the music of her album “The Lion King: The Gift.”

The soundtrack was released last year in conjunction with the remake of the animated Disney classic, in which she voiced Nala.

With the visual album, Beyoncé said she had wanted “to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy”.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Adele and Beyoncé in 2013.

In 2017, Adele memorably broke her Grammy award in half to share with Beyoncé, after her album ”25″ won Album Of The Year over of Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.”

She said on stage: “I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, is just so monumental.

“We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that.

“All us artists here adore you. You are our light. And the way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my Black friends feel, is empowering.”

