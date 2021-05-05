Hello, it’s us telling you that Adele is looking absolutely fire in celebration of her 33rd birthday.

The singer shared three stunning photos for the celebration on Wednesday, writing in the caption that she’s “Thirty Free.”

Fans lauded the photo series, which features Adele smiling in a barefaced black-and-white portrait, looking up at the sun amid a swim, and twirling in a dress.

One fan declared in the comments: “we love a self loving queen.” “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobbie Brown wrote: “I love you. that’s all.”

Amid the adoration for the Oscar- and Grammy-winning star, who infrequently posts on Instagram, were demands for new music. Adele hasn’t put out new songs since November 2015, so fans have been champing at the bit for a fresh album.

Back in October, when Adele hosted “Saturday Night Live,” she explained to viewers why she wouldn’t also be a musical guest on the episode.

“There’s a couple of reasons: my album’s not finished and I’m too scared to do both,” she said in her monologue. “I’d rather just put on some wigs — and this is all mine, by the way — have a glass of wine, or six, and just see what happens.”

Well, happy birthday Adele! May 33 bring you joy ― and perhaps some new music for your fans!