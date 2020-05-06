Adele Celebrates 32nd Birthday By Praising Coronavirus Worker ‘Angels’

Adele celebrated turning 32 on Tuesday with a heartfelt message of thanks to the people who are on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus.

“I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” the British singer-songwriter captioned a new picture of herself she shared to Instagram:

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!” she wrote, calling them “truly our angels.”

In a sign that Adele, who officially filed for divorce from Simon Konecki last year, was already well and truly done with this year, she added: “2020 okay bye thanks x.”

Adele last posted a picture of herself to Instagram in December:

Adele’s latest birthday snap was, given the pandemic, distinctly more low-key than the ones she’s previously shared on her big day.

On turning 27 in 2015, she transformed herself into George Michael:

Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith pic.twitter.com/FMSPQPUGMD — Adele (@Adele) May 6, 2015

Two years later, she underwent this makeover:

Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x pic.twitter.com/j15vjkMcye — Adele (@Adele) May 5, 2017

And she celebrated turning 30 in 2018 by channeling Kate Winslet’s character Rose from “Titanic.”